Delhi government launches new edition of heritage walks

The Delhi government, on Saturday, launched the new edition of heritage walks by the Tourism Department to promote tourism in the National Capital.

The heritage walk was launched by Delhi Tourism Minister Atishi at Hauz Khas Monument which has a rich historical and cultural significance.

A heritage walk through the Hauz Khas monument took walkers on a journey through time by showcasing the area’s unique blend of culture, architecture, and history.

While participating in the walk along with the history enthusiasts, Atishi said, “Delhi government, under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, is focused on developing the National Capital as tourism capital.”

The heritage walks are one of the most popular ways to explore the richness of any city and Delhi being the oldest has a lot to offer to history enthusiasts and tourists. In order to provide a fully immersive experience, these walks across the city will be fully guided by the licensed guides appointed by the Tourism Department, she added.

She added that following this, the Tourism Department will take up the heritage walks on six circuits across the city to let tourists explore and understand the city better. This will include walks in the New Delhi as well as Old Delhi areas. These heritage walks will be conducted on Saturday and Sunday so that a maximum number of people can avail their benefits.

The walk across the Hauz Khas Monument covered – the Introduction of Delhi, the History of Hauz Khas Fort, the Introduction of the Water System from the 13th to 15th Century, Hauz Khas as a world-class University in the 1350s (Tughlaq Dynasty), Education system during Feroz Shah Tughlaq time, Feroz Shah Tomb (Architecture and Achievements of Feroz Shah Tughlaq, Present day Hauz Khas and how it evolved as an urban village in the neighbourhood of South Delhi.

All the upcoming heritage walks by Delhi’s tourism department will be spread over approximately three hours from 6:30 am to 9:30 am to let people explore the circuits at ease and enjoy the ambiance fully. Those interested in heritage walks can register on the Tourism Department website https://delhitourism. gov.in/delhitourism/booking/ heritage_walk.jsp#a

The heritage walks conducted by DTTDC are Dekho Apna CP (Connaught Place and nearby areas), Delhi ka Dil Dekho (Central Delhi nearby Kartavya Path), Heritage Walk at Shahjahanabad (old Delhi), Food Walk (Old Delhi), Heritage Walk at Hauz Khas and Heritage Walk at Qutub Minar and Mehrauli Archeological Park.