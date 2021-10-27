Delhi Government to launch fogging drive from today in city

The Delhi government will launch a fogging drive from today (27 October) in the national capital in view of the fast increasing cases of dengue in the city.

Announcing this at a press conference on Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party’s spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj assailed the BJP-controlled Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs) for not bothering about their responsibility of fumigating the city, resulting in large-scale unchecked breeding of mosquitoes, leading to a sharp rise in daily cases of dengue.

Bharadwaj said, “We know that this is the responsibility of the MCDs and not of the Delhi government, yet we have decided to begin a fogging drive in the city with effect from tomorrow so that mosquito-breeding can be brought to an end. During our mohalla campaigns, we were informed that no MCD official visited any area to undertake fumigation of the city to end mosquito breeding. The situation is such that we have to do this now so that dengue cases can be brought under control.”

The AAP leader asserted that “we have not withheld a single penny due to be paid to the MCDs”. He alleged that the revenues earned by the MCDs through advertisements, toll tax and other sources were not being spent where it was required.

Reacting to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s criticism of Delhi Chief Minister’s Ayodhya visit, Bharadwaj said, “Lord Ram’s belongs to everyone. Those who are criticising Kejriwal for undertaking a visit to Ram Janmabhoomi at Ayodhya have exhibited their narrow-mindedness.”

Meanwhile, the BJP Delhi unit president Adesh Kumar Gupta said the mayors of the three MCDs had been asked to intensify fumigation in the city from 26 October to 10 November to effectively control the spread of vector-borne diseases in Delhi. The MCDs are doing their job responsibly, he claimed.