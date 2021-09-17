Follow Us:
Delhi government guidelines for construction sites

SNS | New Delhi | September 17, 2021 3:41 pm

Delhi, Environment Minister, Gopal Rai

(Image: Twitter/@AapKaGopalRai)

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has announced that all private construction sites will have to follow its 14-point guidelines to prevent dust pollution in the city. He informed this at a press conference.

He said that the government has conducted a review meeting with all state-run agencies engaged in construction work in Delhi and they were told to submit their action plan to prevent dust pollution by September 21.

“There are many private agencies involved in construction work in the city. We conducted a meeting with over 50 such companies, including L&T, Shapoorji, NBCC”, Rai said.

“These private construction sites have been asked to comply with the 14-point guidelines to prevent dust pollution in 15 days,” he said.

