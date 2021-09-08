On Tuesday the Delhi Government approved 3,708 applications under Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Parivaar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana to aid families of people who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

It will help 1,257 families under the Monthly Financial Assistance Scheme and 2,451 families under the One-Time Ex Gratia Payment Scheme. On the other hand, about 6,291 applications are pending under both the schemes which are under examination at various levels.

Earlier Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has launched the Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Parivaar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana to provide financial assistance to the families who lost their loved ones due to COVID-19.

Under the scheme run by the Department of Social Welfare, the Monthly Financial Assistance Scheme and the Lump Sum Ex Gratia Payment Scheme are being extended to families. Online applications were invited for the same.

So far 9,999 applications have been received under both schemes. Out of these, 3,708 applications have been sanctioned for grant of assistance under the scheme after scrutiny.

A total of 3,763 applications have been received for monthly financial assistance under the Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Parivaar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana. Out of this, 1,257 applications have been sanctioned after scrutiny, while 195 applications have been rejected due to objections and other reasons.

On the other hand, 2,311 applications are pending due to verification, objections by citizens, and non-receipt of response from citizens and are still under investigation.

Similarly, a total of 6,236 applications have been received under the Lump Sum Ex Gratia Payment Scheme. Out of this, 2,451 applications have been sanctioned. Out of these 2,451 applicants sanctioned, 1,416 have been paid one-time ex gratia. Out of the total 6,236 applications received, 3,785 applications have not yet received departmental clearance.

These pending applications are under examination. The names of many of these applicants are not appearing in the MHA list, while some applications have not yet been sanctioned due to delays in the submission of documents including the death certificate.

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said that the concerned authorities have been directed to provide immediate financial assistance to the beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Parivaar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana.

As directed by CM Arvind Kejriwal, the application process under the scheme is being made hassle-free so that the affected families do not have to go around the office. He said that the officials conducting on-the-spot inspections of the houses have been directed to help families whose applications are falling short of required documents.

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said, “The Delhi Government under the table leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has very well managed the corona situation. Yet we have lost a lot of our loved ones. We cannot alleviate their suffering, but the Delhi Government stands with families who have lost their parents or lost their children. The Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has launched the ‘Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Parivaar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana to help such families.”

The Delhi Government has launched the Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Parivaar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana to provide financial assistance to the dependent families of those who died of corona in their homes. Under this, the monthly financial assistance scheme and the one-time ex gratia payment scheme are being implemented.

Under the One Time Ex gratia Payment Scheme, a lump sum amount of Rs. 50,000/- is being given to the family of each person who lost their life due to Corona. On the other hand, during the Corona period, children who have lost both their parents or children who already did not have one of their parents and the other parent has died due to corona and the child has become orphan, all such children will be provided Rs. 2,500 per month till the age of 25 years under the Monthly Financial Assistance Scheme.

The Delhi Government has tried to cover all the circumstances under the scheme and help all the people.