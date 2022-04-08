Delhi girl flees home over ‘undue restrictions’, found in UP

Delhi Police tracked down a 16-year-old girl in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, 18 days after she fled the capital due to ‘undue constraints’ at home, an official said

A complaint was made on March 19 saying that a juvenile girl had gone missing, according to the official.

As a result, authorities at the Kalindi Kunj police station filed an FIR under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code (punishment for kidnapping) and launched a search operation.

“A police team that was constituted, shared the maximum available information about the missing child on ZIPNET. Door to Door verification was done in the vicinity to trace the missing child,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Esha Pandey said.

Finally, she was tracked down in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and turned over to the investigating officer.

When questioned, the minor girl stated that she had fled her home owing to unreasonable constraints.

Further details awaited