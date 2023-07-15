Delhi flood: Atishi claims DC not answering her call; writes to Chief Secretary

Delhi PWD Minister Atishi on Saturday wrote to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, asking him to immediately address the shortage of water and toilets in flood relief camps.

“The Delhi Ordinance proved fatal during the foods relief programme,” she said.

“Since yesterday, there have been complaints regarding shortage of water and toilets, no electricity, poor quality of food. I have been trying to get in touch with the Divisional Commissioner since morning, but he is not answering my phone calls or responding to my messages,” her letter read.

Advertisement

She further stated that the people of the city, who were evacuated from their homes due to the flood, were their responsibility and needed to be provided with every possible facility.

“The Chief Secretary is hereby directed to ensure that all facilities are provided in the relief camps and to take action against any officer whose laxity might cause difficulties to people in these camps,” her letter read.