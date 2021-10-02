Delhi families to take part in Kejriwal’s anti-dengue ’10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ campaign

With the gradual increase in the number of dengue cases in the capital Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has encouraged all the families to participate in this campaign actively and said that we have to take up this simple task for 10 minutes every Sunday to save Delhi from dengue. He said in this homework, we have to check whether there is stagnant clean water in our houses and surroundings; if it is, then drains it, change it or put oil in it.

The theme of this week’s campaign against Dengue by the Delhi Government is ‘Families of Delhi’ and ‘Every Family Will Fight The Battle Against Dengue’ is the tagline.

Kejriwal said, “To be safe from Dengue, we along with our family need to check our home and surrounding areas for any sign of stagnant water. If we do find water, let’s drain it, replace it regularly or cover it with a small layer of oil. Come let us make Delhi Dengue-free.”

Like last year, this time also the Delhi Government has started the ’10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ campaign to eliminate dengue in Delhi. All the ministers, MLAs and officers of the Delhi Government are also taking part in the campaign and cleaning the water accumulated in their homes every Sunday. Along with this, all the citizens living in Delhi are being made aware of changing the water of their coolers, pots, etc. every week by joining the campaign through various mediums and cleaning the accumulated water around them. We all have to work together to stop mosquito breeding. We all have to do this for 10 weeks and defeat dengue.

The maximum number of dengue cases are reported every year between September 1 and November 15. Dengue mosquito breeds only in clean water. Dengue eggs are produced in clean water and those eggs turn into mosquitoes within 8 to 10 days. If we change that water before 8 days and destroy that egg, then mosquitoes will not be born. These mosquitoes cannot fly more than 200 meters. If you have dengue in your home, then you should assume that the mosquito is born nearby. Therefore, to eliminate dengue, the

Delhi Government is appealing to give only 10-10 minutes to every person living in Delhi for 10 weeks.

Every Delhiite can protect themselves from Dengue and Chikungunya if they thoroughly check the clean water stagnated in and around their house and make sure that their neighbours have also done the same in their house.