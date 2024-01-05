Delhi Congress chief Lovely launches ‘Apne Booth Se Jude’ campaign

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely launched the ‘Apne Booth Se Jude’ (Join Your Booth) campaign in a bid to strengthen the party at the grassroots level party workers ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

He launched the campaign during a meeting with the party’s district presidents, observers and booth level agents at the party’s office here.

The Delhi Congress chief made an appeal to all booth level agents and others holding responsible posts to enroll maximum people for the “Join Your Booth” campaign.

Advertisement

“The party should be strengthened and fully activated at the booth level to face the Lok Sabha elections. We should strengthen the hands of Rahul Gandhi, as the Parliament elections will be fought on national issues,” he said.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Delhi Deepak Babaria said, “Through the ‘Join Your Booth’ campaign, the party workers will be made accountable at the ground level for strengthening the party.’’

Lovely also constituted a War Room at the party office for the Lok Sabha elections, which will be headed by Rajesh Garh and Rajiv Sharma will be the vice-chairman.

In the 2019 general elections, the grand old party drew a blank in Delhi.