Delhi comes under night curfew with some exemptions allowed by DDMA

With the Covid-19 single-day cases rising fast for the past few days

and the positivity rate touching 0.68 percent, the national capital

will come under night curfew (from 11 pm to 5 am) with effect from

today till “further orders”, according to a Delhi Disaster Management

Authority (DDMA) order.

The curfew is set to impact New Year celebrations all over the city as

hotels, restaurants, and bars allowed to function at their 50 percent

capacity will have to wind up before the curfew hours begin to enable

their employees reach home before 11 pm.

Officials indicated that no relaxation in the curfew would be

permitted during the final days of the year.

According to the DDMA order, District Magistrates, Deputy

Commissioners of Police and all the other authorities concerned will

ensure strict compliance with the order. In case a person is found

violating the DDMA order, the violator will be punished as per the

law.

According to officials, the decision to impose a night curfew was

taken owing to an “emergency situation” though the Graded Response

Action Plan released earlier said the option of a night curfew would

be exercised when the Covid-19 positivity rate remained above 0.5 per

cent for two straight days which situation occurred much earlier.

The DDMA order said patients, pregnant women, people out to buy

essential items and those travelling to or from railway stations, bus

stops and airports would be exempted from the curfew.

The others to be exempted include government employees carrying out

emergency services, judges and judicial officers, medical personnel

and media persons.

People going on foot for purchasing essential items like vegetables,

milk and other household products from neighbourhood shops will be

exempted from the curfew restrictions.

Among the exempted categories also include delivery persons carrying

food or medical products, shops selling vegetables, dairy products,

meat and other edible products, pharmacy and drug stores.

Those going out for anti-Covid-19 vaccination will also be exempted on

production of a valid identity card and a proof of appointment.

Students and others appearing in recruitment examinations will be

allowed to reach their destination but only on production of valid

identity and admit cards.

According to the DDMA order, people on their way to or returning from

railway stations, bus stops and airports will be given exemptions from

the curfew but only after producing valid tickets.

The exempted categories will face no restriction on inter-state and

intra-state movement, the order pointed out.