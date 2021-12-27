Delhi comes under night curfew with some exemptions allowed by DDMA

With the Covid-19 single-day cases rising fast for the past few days
and the positivity rate touching 0.68 percent, the national capital
will come under night curfew (from 11 pm to 5 am) with effect from
today till “further orders”, according to a Delhi Disaster Management
Authority (DDMA) order.
The curfew is set to impact New Year celebrations all over the city as
hotels, restaurants, and bars allowed to function at their 50 percent
capacity will have to wind up before the curfew hours begin to enable
their employees reach home before 11 pm.
Officials indicated that no relaxation in the curfew would be
permitted during the final days of the year.
According to the DDMA order, District Magistrates, Deputy
Commissioners of Police and all the other authorities concerned will
ensure strict compliance with the order. In case a person is found
violating the DDMA order, the violator will be punished as per the
law.
According to officials, the decision to impose a night curfew was
taken owing to an “emergency situation” though the Graded Response
Action Plan released earlier said the option of a night curfew would
be exercised when the Covid-19 positivity rate remained above 0.5 per
cent for two straight days which situation occurred much earlier.
The DDMA order said patients, pregnant women, people out to buy
essential items and those travelling to or from railway stations, bus
stops and airports would be exempted from the curfew.
The others to be exempted include government employees carrying out
emergency services, judges and judicial officers, medical personnel
and media persons.
People going on foot for purchasing essential items like vegetables,
milk and other household products from neighbourhood shops will be
exempted from the curfew restrictions.
Among the exempted categories also include delivery persons carrying
food or medical products, shops selling vegetables, dairy products,
meat and other edible products, pharmacy and drug stores.
Those going out for anti-Covid-19 vaccination will also be exempted on
production of a valid identity card and a proof of appointment.
Students and others appearing in recruitment examinations will be
allowed to reach their destination but only on production of valid
identity and admit cards.
According to the DDMA order, people on their way to or returning from
railway stations, bus stops and airports will be given exemptions from
the curfew but only after producing valid tickets.
The exempted categories will face no restriction on inter-state and
intra-state movement, the order pointed out.