Delhi CM Kejriwal tests positive for COVID-19

Aa Aadi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, he said that he has mild symptoms and is isolated at home. He has asked those who came in touch with him to isolate themselves and get tested for COVID-19.

I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 4, 2022

Kejriwal on Monday addressed the party’s Nav Parivartan Yatra at Parade Ground in Dehradun in the run-up to Uttarakhand Assembly polls this year.

The Delhi CM was also scheduled to attend a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) today over the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

Delhi has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks following the emergence of the Omicron variant.