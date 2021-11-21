Delhi BJP executive meet on Monday to discuss MCD polls

To discuss plans for the civic polls next year, the Delhi BJP will hold its executive committee meeting on Monday.

The BJP, which has been ruling the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) for 15 years, is facing a tough challenge from Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

A senior party functionary said that the meeting will be held at NDMC Convention Centre and the upcoming civic polls will be on top of agenda for discussion. This will be the first physical meeting after the outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

“Civic polls will be held in April next year after assembly polls in five states. Top Delhi BJP leadership will discuss strategy for civic polls and future plans of the party,” the senior functionary of Delhi BJP said.

It is learnt that several reachout programs will be discussed and finalized in run up to the polls and highlight misgovernance of the Kejriwal government.

Political resolution to be tabled in the meeting will corner the Kejriwal government on air and water pollution, excise policy, poor public transport, for not reducing VAT of petrol and diesel and other issues concerning the city.Progress of ongoing programs like ‘vistarak’, ‘panna pramukh’ and ‘booth committee’ will be reviewed in the executive meeting.

An exhibition will be also organised to show Delhi BJP activities in the last one and half years during Covid.nThe saffron party has been ruling the municipal corporation since 2007 and is facing a strong challenge from the AAP. In the last municipal polls in 2017, to beat the anti-incumbency the saffron party denied ticket to all the sitting councillors.

The BJP, however, has still to finalise the formula for candidate selection for next municipal polls, which help the ruling party to win 181 out of total 272 municipal seats in three corporations.

The AAP has won 49 seats and Congress came third by winning only 31 seats in 2017 municipal polls.