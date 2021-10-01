Delay in issuing caste certificates not to be tolerated: Rajendra Pal Gautam

Delhi’s Minister of Social Welfare Rajendra Pal Gautam conducted a surprise inspection today at the Divisional Commissioner’s office at Shamnath Marg.

The purpose of the visit was to look into the cases of pendency in issuing caste certificates.

This problem is faced mostly by students who require caste certificates for admission to schools and colleges.

He said, “Many people are facing the problem of delay in getting caste certificates issued. After an inspection, I have found that the concerned staff members are not performing up to their full capacity and are delaying the process.”

The minister informed that he came to know on inspection that the officials concerned were delaying the process of issuing caste certificates. He said he personally verified the record room data and found that the records which could have been disposed of in three-four days were kept there for 15 to 20 days.

He asserted, “This will not be tolerated. I have issued strict orders that the staff should be sensitised regarding this matter. Not more than two-three days should be taken in disposing of these cases. If anyone cannot follow these orders, then strict action will be initiated against the officials concerned.”

Gautam also suggested that the process of verification of caste certificates should be digitised so that the time taken to send out hard copies to the respective district magistrates is reduced. He also added that the staff should be sensitised about this process through regular training.

The minister issued a whip to all the officials concerned to streamline and expedite the process or face action.