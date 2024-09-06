AAP MLA Rajender Pal Gautam accuses party of neglecting Bahujans

AAP MLA Rajender Pal Gautam on Friday accused his own party of neglecting the Bahujans within the party and deviating from the path of social justice.

In his resignation letter to the party, he said he has been involved in social movements from childhood and when he first met Arvind Kejriwal along with other Bahujan colleagues at the India Against Corruption movement, he was impressed by the movement and joined the party when it was founded at that time.

He added that the party promised to start honest politics in the country and many intellectuals joined the party to bring social change and he too joined it.

Further in the letter, Gautam alleged that the party is ignoring the interests of the Bahujan Samaj. It was expected that the party would change its policies and fight the BJP on the basis of ideology and raise the voice of the oppressed, deprived and minority communities strongly. But it has been disappointing every time.

Speaking about the party, Gautam alleged that AAP supports the upper caste MLAs and ministers even if any kind of allegation is leveled against them; but if any allegation is leveled against a Muslim or a Dalit, it immediately abandons them.

The party in a way blacklists Muslims and Dalits in its mind and also changes its behavior, which is painful, said Gautam.

Gautam’s letter also mentioned two instances where the party failed to voice the issues related to his community. The first instance was the SC’s judgment on SC/ST Act and second was the Centre’s 13-point roster, which affected the reservation for SC/ST community, he added.

He alleged that the Delhi government did not give any special reaction on these issues.

“Therefore, the party finds itself weak on this front to fight BJP’s ideology and I can no longer fight for social justice by remaining in the party,” Gautam added.

Gautam joined the Congress in the national capital.