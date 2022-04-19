Cyber security breach reported in military, high-level probe ordered

The intelligence services have detected a cyber-security breach in the military, and a high-level investigation has been ordered, sources said here on Tuesday.

Some military officials implicated in the breach are suspected of having ties to enemy countries, according to sources.

The military officials are also suspected of being involved in espionage-related activities of a neighbouring country, according to the sources. The sensitive breaches were carried out through ‘WhatApp Groups,’ and the military officials are suspected of being involved in espionage-related activities of a neighbouring country.

The sources also revealed that a high-level investigation into the matter has been ordered.

“Acts of infringement of current directives, particularly by military authorities regarding counter-intelligence matters, are dealt with in the strictest conceivable manner because they are subject to the Official Secrets Act,” they continued, citing military officials.

“All officials found guilty in the ongoing investigations will face the harshest possible punishment,” the officials promised.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, we want to avoid speculations on the ongoing probe or on those who are involved in this case as that may hamper the ongoing investigation,” officials in the defence set-up said, expressing their inability to share more information on this suspected espionage case.

(with inputs from IANS)