Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi remains less than 5 pc

The coronavirus infection positivity rate in the city on Thursday fell to 4.3 per cent from Wednesday’s 4.73 per cent when the count of single-day cases of the virus came down to 2,668 from 3,028 yesterday and 2,683 the day before.

The decline in the positivity rate continuously for a few days has been more noticeable than any other development on the Covid-19 front.

On 27 January, the positivity rate stood at 9.56 per cent, but now it is a little over 4 per cent.

According to the latest health bulletin released by the Delhi government, the number of deaths caused by Covid-19 dipped to 13 during the past 24 hours from 27 lives lost on Wednesday. The cumulative figure for the toll taken by the virus rose to 25,932.

There were 9,581 patients who were being treated under the home isolation system and 1,314 cases remained under the care of various hospitals. Of the patients remaining hospitalised, 504 were kept in ICUs and 429 were getting oxygen support. A total of 102 serious patients were fighting for life on the ventilator.

The national capital had 13,630 active cases of the coronavirus so far.

Those who got vaccinated during the last 24 hours were counted to be 55,232 and 11,395 of them got their first vaccine dose. The cumulative count of fully vaccinated persons was 1,24,22,397 whereas the cumulative number of people administered their first dose was 1,70,31,121, the health bulletin added.