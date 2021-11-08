Covid-19 positivity rate in city remains on the higher side

The Covid-19 positivity rate in the national capital was 0.11 per cent on Sunday, higher than yesterday’s figure of 0.10 per cent. The rate had risen to 0.14 per cent on Friday, attributed to the Diwali effect.

According to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, the city recorded 47 positive cases of Covid-19 following 43,337 tests done all over the national capital. There was no loss of lives as has been the situation for the past many days.

The virus patients who recovered and were discharged by various hospitals numbered 33. There were 161 home isolation cases and the count of active cases was 365.

The total number of hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients was 9,286, but 9,129 of these were unoccupied, the bulletin pointed out.

The number of those who got their vaccine doses during the past 24 hours was 56,904 and the beneficiaries of the first dose were 17,191.

The count of people who got both doses till now was 75,53,963, the bulletin added.