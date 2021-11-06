Covid-19 cases: Positivity rate in Delhi rises to 0.14 per cent

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in the city was 32 on Friday though only 22,603 tests could be conducted during the past 24 hours due to Diwali on 4 November. As a result, the positivity rate increased alarmingly to 0.14 per cent from 0.08 per cent yesterday, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

The count of Covid-19 infections detected during the last 24 hours on Thursday was 40 when 51,256 tests were conducted.

No patient, however, lost his/her life due to the virus infection today.

The patients taking medication under the home isolation system numbered 158 with the city having 328 active cases. Seven patients who recovered were discharged by different hospitals.

The bulletin pointed out that there were 9,281 hospital beds meant for Covid-19 patients but 9,143 beds were vacant.