The national capital witnessed a spike of 2,442 new cases besides reporting 61 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing Delhi’s Covid-19 tally to 89,802 on Wednesday. The capital had recorded 62 deaths and 2,199 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

According to Delhi government’s data, as many as 1,644 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. Till now, 59,992 people have recovered. There are currently 27,007 active cases and 2,803 patients have succumbed to the deadly disease.

Over 9,913 RT-PCR and 10,043 rapid antigen Covid-19 tests were conducted. In total, 5,51,708 tests have been conducted so far in the national capital. Delhi has a total of 437 containment zones.

Currently, 5,892 beds are occupied in the hospitals out of a total capacity of 15,242 beds, 1,745 in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 225 in the dedicated Covid Health Centres. Over 16,703 people are under home isolation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the recovery rate is improving in the capital city. One month ago, 38 per cent had recovered which has now improved to 68 per cent, he lauded.

He added: “On June 23, there were around 4,000 new cases in a day, and now it has gone down to 2,200 cases that were observed on Tuesday. We may not need these many beds, but we are ready in case they are required.”

Kejriwal said that as compared to last month, the number of cases in Delhi are now decreasing and the situation seems to be getting under control.

“The increase in testing and the low positivity rate are both good signs. The recovery rate has also increased. Out of 87,000 coronavirus cases, around 58,000 cases have recovered. The death rate has considerably reduced,” the Chief Minister added.