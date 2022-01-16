Corona cases declining in Delhi; hope the trend continues: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday, sharing details about the Covid said that the cases in Delhi have decreased over the last three days.

He said the weekend curfew is proving to be beneficial, as only fewer people are venturing outside, limiting the spread of corona.

“Those who are unvaccinated are at risk of contracting Corona more than the rest. Delhi is in good shape at large, and the government is prepared to deal with even the most serious of situations,” said Jain.

However, he urged the people to wear masks at all times and follow all the covid protocols and social distance.

Detailing further, the minister said, “On the 14th of January, Delhi recorded approximately 24,383 positive cases, while on the 15th of January, Delhi recorded 20,178 new cases, and today, Delhi is expected to record 17,000 positive cases.”

“This trend indicates that the number of cases in Delhi is decreasing, but the government is still keeping a close eye on the covid cases, and it will take some time to understand the trend.,” added Jain.

The Delhi government is prepared to arrange a total of 37,000 beds in. “At the moment, 15,000 beds are operational. We can double the number of beds overnight if necessary, but because the number of hospitalised patients is currently so low, the need to increase the number of beds doesn’t seem to arise soon,” stated Jain.

The government, on the other hand, is fully prepared to deal with the most dire of situations. In Delhi, the hospitalisation rate is currently very low.

“In Delhi, 100 percent of eligible people have received their first dose of vaccination, and 80 percent of people have received their second dose of vaccination,” he said.

He said people who are eligible for a booster dose should get vaccinated as soon as possible.