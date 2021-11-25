Construction and demolition activities banned again in Delhi: Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said all kinds of construction and demolition activities were banned again as per the Supreme Court’s order. However, plumbing, interior decoration, electric work, and carpentry work will be allowed.

He informed media persons that the Kejriwal government would provide financial assistance to daily wage workers facing trouble due to the ban. The government is working with the Labour Department for a suitable scheme in this regard.

He added that government agencies and the concerned authorities were already working to implement the Supreme Court’s orders and that the situation was being closely monitored by the Environment Department.

Public transport is also being heavily bolstered through a special bus service for government employees and a shuttle service to and from Metro stations like the ITO and Indraprastha.

Gopal Rai also informed that after granting permission for allowing passengers in the standing position in Metro trains and buses and introducing additional CNG buses, the public transport capacity was increased by 50 per cent.

Answering a question relating to the rising pollution levels in Delhi, the minister said, “During the past three-four days, pollution levels had been decreasing. But today, the levels have risen again. The Supreme Court issued an order last night in this regard. Considering that, all construction and demolition work in Delhi is being banned

again. Plumbing, interior decoration, electric work and carpentry work will, however, be allowed.”

When asked about the possibility of recent decisions that have contributed to the rise in the pollution levels, Gopal Rai stated, “The development work is also important and there was an improvement in the pollution levels inside Delhi after the initial ban. We are mentally prepared for everything. If the situation improves, we will consider the prospect of re-opening. If the situation worsens, we will take the necessary action. Keeping the court’s instructions in mind, construction and demolition work inside Delhi have been banned once again. For the past few days, construction workers had been facing trouble because of the ban. The Delhi government has now decided to provide financial assistance to these workers.”