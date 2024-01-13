Cold wave alert, Delhi’s minimum temp drops to 3.6 degrees

Cold wave is tightening its grip on Delhi, as mercury dropped to 3.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, which was 4 points lower than the season’s average.

Ayanagar area recorded the lowest temperature in Delhi which was 3 degrees Celsius

According to the India Meteorological Department(IMD), cold wave condition will likely remain in Delhi on Sunday, and the minimum temperature is likely to hover at 4 degrees Celsius in the early morning hours

Sunday morning is likely to witness dense fog at some places along with low temperatures, amid the cold wave condition in Delhi.

The city recorded a maximum temperature at 18.1 degrees Celsius, which was also below the season’s average by two points.

The day was mainly clear, however cold began to dominate and mercury further dropped towards the evening.

Many people were seen taking a pit stop beside a bonfire where ever they could locate on while travelling on the road, especially the ones rising two – wheelers, as they mentioned of the hands almost freezing while grabbing the handle bars.

At many places, people were seen making arrangements for a bonfire in view of celebrating the festival of Lohri, as well as to attain some warmth from the same amid the bone chilling cold.

The festival of harvest, Lohri is being celebrated today in North India especially in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Jammu and Chandigarh, which marks the end of the long winter nights.

According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), wind speed is likely to remain up to 8 km/hr for the coming two days.

“The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from Westnorthwest/Northwest directions in Delhi with wind speed 04-08 kmph and mainly clear sky, dense fog in the morning and cold wave conditions at many places on 14.01.2024,” the IITM said on Saturday.

With no respite from the harsh cold wave, misery of the residents did not end here, and in addition to the bone chilling cold, air pollution situation continued to batter recording on the upper edge of the “Very Poor” category, as index value measured 399 on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Meanwhile, the weather agency has forecast dense to very dense fog conditions to prevail across the northern region for the coming few days, along with the severe cold wave and cold wave conditions likely for 3- 4 days.