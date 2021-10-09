CM writes to PM seeking help for upcoming power crisis

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he has requested his attention towards the upcoming power crisis in the capital.

In his letter, Kejriwal requested the intervention of the latter’s office for diversion of adequate coal & gas to power plants supplying electricity to the national capital. On Saturday, Kejriwal said the national capital could face a power crisis and that his government is taking adequate steps to avoid such a situation.

Kejriwal said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his “intervention” in making adequate arrangements of coal and gas to generate plants supplying electricity to the city.

“Delhi could face a power crisis. I am personally keeping a close watch over the situation. We are trying our best to avoid it. In the meanwhile, I wrote a letter to the Hon’ble PM seeking his personal intervention,” Kejriwal tweeted.

In his letter to Modi, the Delhi CM noted that the city was facing coal shortage since August.

I draw your attention to the prevailing coal shortage situation that is continuing since August/September for the third month in a row, the letter stated.

It has affected the power generation from the major central generating plants supplying power to Delhi, it said. Kejriwal requested the Prime Minister’s intervention for adequate coal to be diverted from other plants to plants like Dadri-II and Jhajjar TPS, which are supplying to Delhi.

He also requested gas allocations to Bawana, Pragati -I and GTPS supplying power to the city.