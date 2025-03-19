CM Rekha Gupta meets Moscow minister, exchanges views on enhancing ties

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday met Sergei Cheremin, Minister from Moscow City Government, and exchanged views on enhancing ties between the two cities.

The two leaders discussed on ways to enhance connections and exchanging ideas between Moscow and Delhi on urban management, transport, digital technology, culture and people-to-people ties, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

Things such as building a partnership in domains such as trade and commerce, Information and Technology, involvement of private sectors were also discussed during the meeing.

India and Russia have good bilateral relations and the countries have been long standing partners.

Meanwhile, a Russian delegation led by Cheremin is here to participate in the Smart Cities India Expo 2025 being held from March 19 to 21 in New Delhi.

The Smart Cities India Expo is one of the world’s largest platforms bringing together leaders in digital technologies, sustainable development, and urban innovation. Moscow will showcase advanced solutions for digital development of the urban environment, transport infrastructure, eco-technologies and security.