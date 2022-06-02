CM Kejriwal Accuses Central Government for Forcing Agencies to Arrest Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while raising suspicion over the functioning of the Central Government accused it of forcing its agencies to arrest Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia in false cases to destabilize Delhi’s progress in education.

The Chief Minister stated that the Central Government is fabricating false charges against Education Minister Manish Sisodia just as they did to arrest Health Minister Shri Satyendar Jain.

Chief Minister Kejriwal said that the Centre has directed all its agencies to allot all their resources on framing bogus cases to arrest Shri Manish Sisodia. “Shri Manish Sisodia is the pioneer of India’s education revolution, he is perhaps the best Education Minister of independent India. He is a ray of hope for not just Delhi but for the children of the entire country”. Kejriwal said it is because of Manish Sisodia that children of Delhi are confident, “that someone can transform their schools too. Shri Manish Sisodia has brought fame to India on a global stage; people like him should be transforming schools all over India instead of being sent to jail”. These people actually want to stop the progress of Delhi’s health and education sector by jailing Shri Satyendar Jain and Shri Manish Sisodia by fabricating cases against them accused the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said that five years ago too over 20 AAP MLAs were arrested by the Centre’s agencies but they all were acquitted in the court of law. “Today we take pride in saying that PM Modi has himself given us a certificate of honesty. Will all the central agencies keep wasting our time by filing cases one by one against us? How will we be able to work like this? the CM questioned.

He urged the Prime Minister, “to arrest all of us at once and get done with your investigations so we can get back to work without hindrances. I am confident that we will once again get the certificate of the most honest deshbhakt party of India once this slander campaign ends.”