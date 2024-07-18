Delhi HC reserves verdict on CM Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by CBI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a plea filed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the CBI in the alleged liquor policy scam.

A bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna also reserved its verdict on CM Kejriwal’s plea seeking release on interim bail.

Earlier, the Delhi HC had asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file its response by July 17 to Kejriwal’s plea assailing the validity of his arrest by the agency and the subsequent custody.

On June 26, Kejriwal was formally arrested by the CBI when he was produced before Rouse Avenue Court and was sent to three-day CBI custody for interrogation.

His plea seeking regular bail in the CBI case will be taken up for hearing on July 29.

The Delhi High Court on Monday fixed August 7 for a hearing on the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea against the trial court order granting bail to the AAP supremo in a money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam.

The Supreme Court, on July 12, ordered CM Kejriwal to be released on interim bail in connection with the money laundering case linked to the excise policy case. However, he was not able to walk out of jail since he was arrested by the CBI.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court last week extended till July 25 the judicial custody of Kejriwal in connection with the corruption case lodged by the CBI. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court passed the order upon the expiry of the previously granted judicial custody.