‘Classes se Career tak’ to provide bi-lingual model for Classes 9-12

Safalta, an outcome-based learning platform has launched its ‘Classes se Career tak’ initiative to bridge the accessibility gap in education and provide a bi-lingual model for Classes 9-12.

The course module covers all boards from NCERT to various school boards and provides specialized classes in all subjects.

For classes 11th and 12th, the classes are from Monday to Saturday for an hour in evening, while for classes 9th and 10th, the duration is 45 mins.

These 6-day module encompass live interactive classes with recorded backup and lifetime access that cover the entire syllabus.

Speaking on the module, Himanshu Gautam, Co-Founder and CEO of Safalta said, “Apart from regular school subjects, we also make students life ready by focusing on acquisition of vocational skills and exams like NTSE, JEE, Olympiads.

Our faculties are acclaimed all over India and have experience from top-notch institutes like IIT. While our students are prepared through notes, practise-question papers and monthly tests, we also ensure that their linguistic capabilities and life-skills are also enhanced.”

Safalta, a Noida-based start-up caters to the semi-urban and rural cities which have faced the brunt of the pandemic-induced interruption in education.