NDMC to distribute 9,000 tablets to students from classes 9-12

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will become the first municipality to distribute 9,000 tablets to students from class 9 to 12 in schools run by the civic body.

This was informed by Kuljeet Singh Chahal, member, NDMC during a New Year Press meet.

He said the NDMC already in the wake of COVID-19 had made available 811 tablets on a pilot basis to the students of 10th and 12th standard in four NDMC-run schools which received enthusiastic feedback.

“The civic body will expand this scope of the programme by including all the students from class 9 to class 12 standards and all PGT and TGT teachers in all schools benefiting around 9,000 students. The distribution of tablets will be completed in FY 2024-25. This is the guarantee of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for benefiting the students studying in NDMC schools,” Chahal said.

Chahal further informed that the NDMC has entered into collaboration with National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) to re-design the school uniforms of AAVs and Navyug Schools. Students of our schools having knack for fashion technology shall 53 assist the designers of NIFT. This work is likely to be completed within this Financial Year, he added.

He informed that to generate the electricity, the NDMC promotes solar systems under the National Solar Mission by installing grid connectivity roof top solar PV plants in all Municipal buildings to make its initiatives more structured and the NDMC has also released its Solar Policy.

“This year, the NDMC intends to take steps to encourage 16 installations of solar power units in the city on both commercial and residential premises,” Chahal added.