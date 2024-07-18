Class 9 results of Delhi govt schools exposed Atishi’s tall claims: Sachdeva

Citing the news of more than 17,000 students failing the Class 9 examination for the second time, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Thursday that the performance of Delhi government schools exposed the tall claims of world-class education made by the education minister.

Sachdeva said his party has consistently been stating that the education level in the Delhi government schools is deteriorating.

He alleged that a large number of weak students deliberately failed, especially in Classes 9 and 11 so that fewer students take the Class 10 exams and the government could show better results for 10th and 12th.

The Delhi BJP chief said the Class 9 results clearly reflect that the removal of thousands of teachers and assigning them with administrative and other tasks by the Delhi government completely degraded the school standards.

“It is shameful that instead of encouraging students to study regularly in school and pass, the Delhi government is forcing students to go to open schools,” the Delhi BJP president said.

Sachdeva further said that Delhi education minister Atishi should answer how those students, who are not able to study in regular schools, would manage to study in open schools without tuition, and claimed that everyone was aware that their poor families cannot afford private tuition.