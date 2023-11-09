Clamour in Delhi for an eco-friendly Diwali

Ahead of the festival of lights scheduled to be celebrated in the country on Sunday, there is a clamour in the national capital for eco-friendly Diwali.

The spirits are high during the festive season and citizens are eager to celebrate the upcoming festivals with utmost enthusiasm. While citizens, market associations, institutions, social and religious organizations gear up to celebrate and indulge in festivities, it is equally significant to focus on swachhata this festive season.

According to the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, the ‘Swachh Diwali, Shubh Diwali’ campaign by Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, National Service Scheme, College of Vocational Studies in association with its Sustainability partner NGO, Why Waste Wednesdays Foundation, organized a 2-day Zero Waste Festival- Deep Mahotsav, Swachh Utsav and Voter Utsav days ahead of Diwali.

At the event, several sustainable sanitation measures were employed in order to spread the message of clean, green and eco-friendly festivals. Sustainable sanitation measures such as reusable cotton fabric streamers for decoration made out of Fabric katran waste, reusable selfie frames made from waste cardboard, reusable hanging artifacts made from waste ice-cream sticks, sugarcane bagasse plates and bowls for serving food, eco-stalls- Vikalp, Borrow A Bag, home-composting and Swap Before You Shop stalls and games on RRR (Reduce Reuse & Recycle) and waste management, saplings and cloth bags instead of bouquets used for dignitaries.

Under this unique initiative, all wet waste was composted inside the campus. An enforcement team was monitoring the Zero Waste activities at the festival.

Delhi’s Shahdara organized a wall beautification activity on the theme of Swachh Diwali at Ekta Garden. Local residents of the society encouraged their young kids to take part in the activity. The kids were seen joining forces and carving out beautiful wall paintings inspired by the Diwali theme. Delhi is bustling with Swachh festivities and is all set to a clean Green Diwali.