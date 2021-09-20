Economic empowerment of women a factor in society’s development-Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu today said empowering women will lead to awareness in society and the country as also accelerate the pace of growth and development.

Releasing a book written by Dr Madhu Saran in Tamil Mahila Swatantra, here today, he said it would be better if this book is also done in different languages and goes to different parts of the country so that women there are also benefited.

This book by Dr Saran encourages women to be economically independent.

There is detailed mention on empowering them economically and how it benefits the society and the country.

Also, there is mention about how empowering women will strengthen the country’s economy and how it will impact Indian politics.