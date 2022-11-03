Centre blames Punjab for Delhi’s pollution worries

The increase in air pollution level in Delhi has become a matter of grave concern. The pollution has increased by 90 to 110 points in the last five days. The efforts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana in stubble management are satisfactory as compared to previous years. But in Punjab, the situation is much worse than that of the last year.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav blamed Punjab for the air pollution worries in Delhi. Speaking to the media, Bhupendra Yadav said the resources given by the Center to Punjab for stubble management were not used properly. He said that on November 2, the highest quantity of stubble was burnt in Punjab.

Yadav said that he is constantly holding meetings with the concerned departments and officials regarding stubble management. The Center had called a meeting of environment ministers of all the states and union territories of India in Kevadiya, Gujarat, but Delhi and Punjab did not participate in it.

If Delhi and Punjab had cooperated with the Centre, the situation in Delhi would not have deteriorated today. Yadav informed that 13269 cases of stubble burning were registered in Punjab between 15th September and 31st October last year while 160004 cases have been registered so far this year. Haryana had 2914 cases last year which came down to 1995 this year. Uttar Pradesh is managing the stubble in an unprecedented manner. Last year there were only 51 cases which came down to just 33 this year.

The Minister said that the Ministry of Environment did dust management in Delhi NCR, increased greenery area, and gave financial help to the states, but Punjab did not use it properly.

Yadav said a day before Diwali last year the air pollution level was 315 which

came down to 259. The day of Diwali was 314, this year it came to 312. Whereas last year the level was 462 on the day of Deepawali but this year it came down to 303.

Yadav further said that our focus is on clean fuel and the standard list of approved fuels for the entire NCR region. Biomass fuels are also permitted with stricter emission norms and heavy polluting fuels like coal, LDO etc. have been banned in industrial applications.

“The Air Quality Management Commission (CIQM) has implemented a Graded Response Action Plan for NCR and adjoining areas to improve air quality,” he said.

“Preventive/restrictive/prohibitive action will be taken under four different phases. Actions under Phases II, III and IV of GRAP are to be implemented at least three days prior to the AQI to reach the projected level of that phase based on the forecast.

“Unfavorable meteorological and climatic conditions, as well as incidental events such as paddy straw burning, MSW burning and crackers bursting, have led to Stage-I, II and III of the graph on October 5, 2022, October 10, 2022, and October 28, 2022. inspired to apply. , respectively, based on AQI forecasts,” said Bhupendra Yadav.

