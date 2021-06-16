The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to submit before the Supreme Court, on Thursday, the assessment system for class 12 students.

Senior CBSE officials hope that the evaluation criteria, prepared on the basis of the report by the 12-member committee of experts, maybe released this week. According to the notification issued by CBSE’s controller of examination, Sanyam Bhardwaj, the committee was to prepare its report within 10 days. However, it was not submitted within 10 days i.e. till June 14, so the evaluation criteria have not been released so far.

The committee was formed to prepare the formula for producing results and marks for class 12 students. It comprises 12 members, including the joint secretary of the Ministry of Education and senior IAS officer Vipin Kumar. A notification in this regard was issued on June 4.

The government had canceled the 12th board examinations on June 1 due to the surge in Covid cases. The Supreme Court, meanwhile, wanted to know from the government the criteria to be applied for evaluation of students. The CBSE wanted four weeks time, but the court said that would delay the process for students looking to study abroad and gave two weeks time.