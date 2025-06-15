CAQM revokes stage 1 restrictions under GRAP

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday revoked the stage 1 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) following improvement of AQI in the Delhi-NCR with immediate effect.

The Sub-Committee on GRAP, in its meeting held on Sunday, reviewed the air quality scenario in the region, as well as the IMD, IITM forecasts. “The AQI of Delhi has improved considerably in the last few days due to the favorable meteorological conditions and is predicted to remain in moderate category,” stated an official communication from CAQM.

“The committee accordingly decided to revoke all restrictions under GRAP 1 with immediate effect,” the order read.

Notably, the city recorded an AQI of 140 under the moderate category, as per the 24 hour average AQI reading of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The maximum temperature in the city stood at 35.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 20 minimum Celsius, stated India Meteorological Department (IMD).

After several days of intense heat wave, Delhi on Sunday got a respite as moderate overnight showers brought the maximum temperature down by 5 degrees Celsius, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).