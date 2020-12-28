Delhi today recorded 757 fresh cases of coronavirus infections (Covid-19) following 75,210 tests conducted in different parts of the city, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. The tests included 40,742 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat ones and 34,468 rapid antigen tests.

The positivity rate stood at 1.01 per cent, the health bulletin said. The national capital reported 16 fresh Covid fatalities, which took its toll to 10,453. Yesterday, the city had logged 23 coronavirus-related deaths. On 25 December, the count of those who lost their lives was 30 and on 24 December, the figure was 37 casualties. The city’s death rate was 2.85 per cent, based on the last 10 days’ data.

With today’s reported Covid cases, Delhi’s caseload mounted to 6,22,851, the bulletin stated. Those coronavirus patients who recovered and were discharged from different health care facilities during the past 24 hours numbered 939, with the city’s cumulative tally of such recoveries going up to 6,05,685, the bulletin stated. The recovery rate climbed to 97.24 per cent.

There were 6,713 active cases in the city. It was 6,911 yesterday. The number of Covid patients under home isolation was 3,335.

The number of containment zones across the national capital stood at 4,931, the bulletin added. Delhi had yesterday recorded 655 coronavirus cases — the lowest in over four months — which were detected out of 67,115 tests. The positivity rate was 0.98 per cent and the recovery rate was 97.21 per cent.

On 17 August, Delhi had reportedly recorded 787 Covid cases. It had reported 652 coronavirus infections on 16 August. Delhi had on 25 December recorded 758 coronavirus infections. These were detected out of 85,749 tests, with the positivity rate plunging to 0.88 per cent. This was reportedly the lowest positivity rate in over eight months. The recovery rate was 97.15 per cent.

Less than 1,000 fresh cases were identified on 23 December (871), 22 December (939) and on 21 December (803). The national capital had on 24 December logged 1,063 Covid cases detected out of 89,920 tests. The positivity rate was 1.18 per cent. Delhi had then recorded 37 Covid fatalities and the recovery rate had stood at 97.05 per cent. The city had on 23 December recorded 871 coronavirus cases identified from 87,861 tests. It had then logged 18 Covid deaths and the recovery rate was 97.03 per cent.

On 22 December, Delhi had identified 939 coronavirus infections detected out of 82,386 tests. Its Covid positivity rate had then dipped to 1.14 per cent from 21 December’s 1.29 per cent. The city had then logged 25 Covid-linked deaths. The national capital had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 coronavirus cases on 11 November. It had logged 131 Covid-linked deaths on 18 November ~ the highest so far.