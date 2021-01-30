The national capital today registered 249 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, which took its coronavirus caseload to 6,34,773, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

These new Covid cases were detected out of 58,725 tests conducted across the city, with the positivity rate going up to 0.42 per cent from yesterday’s 0.34 per cent. Six fresh fatalities caused by Covid were reported in Delhi today, which pushed its cumulative coronavirus toll to 10,841, the health bulletin said.

The Covid patients who recovered and were discharged from various healthcare facilities during the last 24 hours numbered 267, which raised the total number of such recoveries in the city to 6,22,381 so far, the bulletin stated.

The Covid patients getting treatment under home isolation in Delhi numbered 583 whereas the latest count of active coronavirus cases in the city was 1,551. There were a total of 1,227 containment zones in Delhi now, according to the bulletin. Of the total 8,701 hospital beds meant for Covid patients in the city, 7,999 beds remained unoccupied, the bulletin added.

Delhi had yesterday recorded 199 coronavirus cases, which was the seventh time the daily Covid count stood below the 200-mark in the city in January.

These cases were detected out of 57,993 tests, with the positivity rate standing at 0.34 per cent. The city’s Covid recovery rate was 98.04 per cent.

The city’s Covid death count was yesterday stated to be 6. The number of active cases then was 1,575. For the past six days, the national capital’s daily coronavirus cases had remained below the 200-mark. Delhi had on 27 January reported 96 coronavirus cases — its lowest single-day figure in about 9 months — and 9 Covid-linked fatalities. This was said to be the first time since April last year that Delhi recorded less than 100 coronavirus cases in a day. These cases were however detected from 29,855 tests ~ a relatively low number of tests ~ even as the positivity rate was 0.32 per cent then, according to official data.