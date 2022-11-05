Businessman abducted by women to blackmail by obscene video in Delhi

In a shocking incident in Delhi, a timber trader from Saharanpur was kidnapped by an all-woman group to blackmail him by shooting his nude videos.

The women were said to have taken the businessman to an office where, in the presence of some other women and men, they forcibly shot his nude and obscene video with a woman. He then was forced to confess that he had raped a woman and was a debtor of Rs 20 lakh on video.

The group of women blackmailed him by threatening to make the video viral to pay Rs 20 lakh.

Not only this, apart from the all-woman gang, the men, who were present there, claimed to be from the Crime Branch and threatened to kill the victim in a fake encounter if he refused to pay up the amount.

Somehow, the victim managed to escape from the custody of the accused and approached the Jyoti Nagar police station and registered a complaint regarding the incident. On the complaint, a case under relevant sections has been registered by the police and investigation has been initiated.

According to a police source, the 45-year-old victim Abdul (name changed), a resident of Saharanpur, UP, has a business of timber. He has to come to Delhi from time to time for his work and usually stays at his relative’s place in Kardampuri, during his visit to Delhi.

About four months back, he received a call from one Jasmine (name Changed), who asked him to provide her some work, as she claimed to be a widow and mother of three children. She said she got his number from one of her known people.

She even met Abdul, while he visited Delhi and started talking to him ever since then. She also introduced her sister-in-law Afsana (name changed) to Abdul, claiming that she had clothing work.

Later Afsana started talking to him and on October 28, she met Abdul in Kardampuri area on the pretext of some discussion over work. As she met Abdul, she took him to her office located in the Lalita Park area to have a discussion, where Jasmine was found present with some other women.

Obscene video

Abdul alleges that as he reached their office, a group of women stripped him and started making his nude video. Meanwhile, a group of 6-7 men, claiming to be from the Crime Branch, came there made a porn video of Abdul with Jasmine at gunpoint. When he resisted, they thrashed him badly and even robbed him of his mobile and cash.

Further, they demanded Rs 20 lakh and threatened to make his obscene video viral, if he refuses to pay the money. They even threatened to kill him in an encounter.

He was even forced to confess on camera that he had raped Jasmin. Another video was also shot, in which he was made to say that he had borrowed Rs. 20 lakh from the accused. However, he was left by the accused late at night to arrange the money.