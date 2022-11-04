Bus driver, conductor sexually assault 15-year-old boy in Delhi

A 15-year-old boy has been reportedly sexually assaulted in New Usmanpur area of North East Delhi. The charge is on a bus driver and a conductor, who allegedly caught him and assaulted him sexually at an isolated place in a bus parking.

On the complaint, a case under relevant sections was registered at the New Usmanpur police station and both the accused have been arrested.

The accused have been identified as Salim and Sunil, who have been sent to judicial custody.

According to a police source, the incident happened at a bus parking in the Yamuna Khadar area of Usmanpur on Thursday. The victim, who lives nearby, was roaming around in the bus parking. Meanwhile, both the accused caught him and conducted the misdeed at an isolated place. They even threatened to tell anyone about the incident.

However, the victim informed his family about the incident and a complaint was made with the police.

Further investigation is being carried out.