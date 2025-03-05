Budget will fulfill expectations of all, CM Rekha Gupta assures Delhiites

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, during a meeting with women, families, youth, and professionals from different sectors, assured them that the budget would fulfill their expectations.

Addressing a press conference, she said, “I will go and meet sisters and families in slum areas, I will talk to them regarding the expectations they have from this government. Discussions will be held with the youth and professionals from different sectors. The budget will fulfil the expectations of everyone.”

Taking a dig at the Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in this context, the chief minister said nobody has to remind the government about its agenda. She was apparently referring to the posters and banners put up by AAP leaders at the ITO flyover against the delay by the BJP government in implementing the Mahila Samridhi Yojana.

“We will fulfil all the promises we have made in our manifesto, be it Rs 2,500 allowance to women or cylinder. Nobody has to remind us about our agenda, it’s our agenda, not theirs (AAP),” the CM said.