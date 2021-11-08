BJP MP Parvesh Verma launches Chhath Puja preparations at Yamuna’s bank; flouts DDMA guidelines

The BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Monday performed rituals and launched preparations for Chhath Puja at the Yamuna Ghat near ITO flouting the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines which had imposed a ban to perform rituals on the river banks.

The West Delhi parliamentarian, accompanied by BJP workers and members of the ‘purvanchali’ community, attended a ‘puja’ and began preparations for the festival that started on Monday.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in its order on October 29 allowed Chhath celebrations at ”designated sites” barring the banks of the Yamuna.

It has directed administrative and police officials to ensure strict compliance of all its Covid-related orders.

Verma had on Sunday asserted to defy the ban on Chhath at Yamuna’s banks and challenged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to stop him.

The DDMA order also said that any violations of its guidelines are liable to prosecution according to legal provisions, including those of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.