BJP legislators demanded probe from CVC into the maintenance of DTC fleet

All BJP legislators on Wednesday apprised the chairman of the Central Vigilance Commissioner of the alleged “grave financial irregularities” in the maintenance of one thousand low-floor DTC buses.

Seven BJP legislators led by the leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri sought CVC’s intervention for allegedly giving an annual maintenance contract of Rs 50 lakh each for the maintenance of these buses, whereas the cost of a non-AC bus is around Rs 50 lakh.

Talking to the reporters later in the state party office, Bidhuri claimed that driving these buses is very dangerous from the safety point of view, old buses should have been removed from the roads and replaced by new buses.

With the maintenance contract, the Delhi government has done another act of ‘looting the exchequer,’ alleged Bidhuri.

If the Delhi government had bought 1000 new non-AC buses, then their cost would have been the same, but now this amount is being spent only on the maintenance of the old fleet, the leaders of the Opposition claimed.

Total Rs 1800 crore will be spent for three years only for the maintenance of old fleet buses which is illogical and misuse of money, alleged Biduri, adding with this money, 3600 new buses could be purchased for the next ten years