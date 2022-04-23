Big relief for hotel owners in Paharganj and Karol Bagh

The Delhi government has granted relief to 400 hotel owners of the Paharganj and Karol Bagh area who were distressed due to the closure notice issued by Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi had written to Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai requesting him to revoke this notice stating closure of these 400 hotels.

The MLA said that he had to intervene in the matter immediately because these hotels are already struggling to make ends meet and more importantly, they employ residents from the area who would be distraught and left unemployed if this order came into effect.

He added, “On 22nd April, a delegation of the affected hotel owners met the Delhi Environment Minister to plead the case. The Delhi Environment Minister was very accommodating in his approach and ordered immediate revocation of the said notice. Such quick and apt action shows the citizen-centric mindset of Gopal Rai, for which I thank him wholeheartedly”

10 hotels had already been sealed by SDM – Karol Bagh after the notice was issued but Gopal Rai understood the pain of the Hotel Owners and ordered revocation of the previous order, to which the delegation gave a heartfelt standing applause.