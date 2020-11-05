Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Wednesday met Union minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Development Authority Vice Chairman Anurag Jain separately and demanded that 100 colonies of Delhi from Jaitpur to Karawal Nagar should be removed from O-Zone, to facilitate ownership rights to properties for residents staying in the areas.

Bidhuri, along with MLA Mohan Singh Bisht met the Union minister who immediately instructed the DDA Vice Chairman Jain to take necessary action in this regard as soon as possible, Bidhuri claimed in a press statement.

Earlier also, Bidhuri met the DDA vice chairman on the same issue and requested that these colonies be taken out of the O-Zone.

DDA VC assured Bidhuri that the process to give ownership rights to properties for the residents has been started and it will take some months to complete, it stated.

The leader of the Opposition has also requested the DDA vice chairman to make available land of DDA which is located near NTPC of Badarpur Assembly constituency, Saurabh Vihar, Arpan Vihar and Jaitpur Part-1 for construction of park, dispensary and primary school.