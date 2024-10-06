Bharadwaj files complaint against Gupta

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has filed a police complaint against BJP MLA Vijender Gupta over an incident that occurred outside the Lieutenant Governor’s house on Saturday involving alleged misconduct with a female bus marshal.

According to the AAP, the incident unfolded as a group of former bus marshals, accompanied by Delhi government cabinet ministers and MLAs from both AAP and BJP, attempted to meet with the L-G, and during this a female approached Bharadwaj alleging that she faced alleged misbehavior by Gupta.

According to AAP, several witnesses corroborated her account following which, the Delhi Minister and the woman approached the concerned police officer, who was present at the scene, to file their complaint.

The AAP claims that the minister also documented the sequence on video which has been made available to the police.

In his statement, Bharadwaj expressed concern over the well-being of the bus marshals involved and has again filed a formal complaint in this regard.

Bharadwaj alleged, “The very fact that Vijender Gupta has used police administration to file fake FIRs against AAP ministers and MLAs and innocent bus marshals shows that Vijender Gupta was not ready and not wanting to meet the L-G and it was only because of the pressure of Civil Defence volunteers and MLAs that he had to approach L-G.”

The Delhi Minister claimed that Gupta after being exposed, now out of frustration is trying to implicate AAP MLAs and innocent bus marshals into false cases.

In addition to Bharadwaj’s complaint, Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla has also lodged a complaint against Gupta for alleged harassment over her caste.