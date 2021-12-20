Barla assures Community Centres for Anglo-Indians

Mr John Barla, Minister of State for Minority Affairs has assured the Anglo-Indian community that the Government will allocate Community Centres for them in Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Cochin as pilot projects.

Inaugurating the Christmas celebrations organized by the Anglo-Indian Welfare Association at St. Michael’s Higher Secondary School auditorium here on Sunday, the minister said this was a long pending demand from the Federation of Anglo-Indian Associations in India.

Archbishop Emiritus Dr. Vincent Concessao, Delhi State Minority Commission Members Mrs. Nancy Barlow, Mr. Ajitpal Singh, President of the Federation of Anglo-Indian Associations in India Dr. Charles Dias Ex. M. P., Fr. Jervis D’Souza, Deputy Secretary General Catholics Bishop’s Conference of India, Mr. Gilbert Faria President, Anglo-Indian Welfare Association Delhi, Fr. Nicholas Dias, Chaplin for Anglo-Indians in Delhi Archdiocese, spoke on the occasion.

Mr. Barla also launched the special calenders for 2022 by presenting the first calendar to the Archbishop. Carol singing, the arrival of Santa Claus, and distribution of gifts to children, etc. were in the programme.