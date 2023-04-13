Australian successfully treated for cervical spine stenosis in Delhi

A hospital in the National Capital has successfully treated a 33-year-old Australian patient who had been suffering from cervical spinal stenosis for the past two years.

A team of doctors led by Dr. Ashwani Maichand, Director – Department of Orthopaedics at the CK Birla Hospital, accurately diagnosed the 175 kg patient with cervical spinal stenosis which occurs when the space inside the backbone is too small.

He was recommended cervical spine surgery using minimally invasive surgical (MIS) coupled with advanced robotic technology. For the surgery, a diamond tip neurosurgical burr was used to ensure precision and seamless accuracy.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Dr. Maichand said it was a high-risk surgery due to the weight of the patient, which had possible complications such as paralysis, loss of control over the bowel & bladder, and the inability to walk or stand.

“We used the most advanced robotic technology and MIS technique at CK Birla Hospital and the treatment outcome was remarkable. There was no need for blood transfusions or a stay in the ICU. The patient was able to climb stairs within two days after the surgery with no complaints of neuro weakness and numbness in the feet, which is 50 per cent eliminated,” Dr Maichand said.

Addressing the press conference, the Australian patient said, “I was quite worried as I could not walk beyond 30-40 steps. In Australia, I was advised on Lumbar Spine Surgery and the waiting period for the surgery was another 2 years.”

“But after meeting Dr. Ashwani Maichand at the CK Birla Hospital, he assured me that my condition could be treated via advanced robotic technology, giving me the confidence to proceed with minimally invasive surgery. I was able to walk after 2 days of surgery and am now living a pain-free and healthy life,” the patient added.

