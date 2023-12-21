Atishi pulls up DJB officials for ill-maintenance of sewer

Continuing her inspections following sewer complaints from the public, Delhi Water Minister Atishi inspected various parts of Chandrawal village in Model Town Assembly constituency.

Upon observing the dismal condition of the sewer, she pulled up the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials and issued a show cause notice for negligence in the maintenance of sewers in the area.

During the inspection, residents informed Atishi that inadequate cleanliness causes sewer overflow on the streets, making it difficult for them to carry out daily activities. Additionally, people mentioned that despite informing officials about their issues, the officers tend to ignore them. Despite repeated complaints, no steps have been taken to resolve the sewer problem, and officials are not willing to listen to the issues raised by the people.

Taking immediate cognizance of public complaints, the Delhi Water Minister reprimanded officials. She stated that the Kejriwal government will not tolerate this negligence. Officials must always be accountable to the public, and if any official shows negligence, they should be prepared for strict action against them. Simultaneously, for the deplorable condition of the sewer in the area, the responsible officer was directed to provide an answer to the show-cause notice with the reasons. The officials were instructed to swiftly address all sewer problems in the area within a week.

During the inspection, she found that sewage was overflowing in many lanes, causing significant inconvenience to the residents and damaging the streets. Upon seeing the flowing sewage in the streets, the Delhi Water Minister pulled up the officials, stating that there is no place for such negligence in the Kejriwal government.

In this regard, she sternly directed the officials that within the week, the sewer lines in the area should be cleaned, and a report on this should be submitted to her. Additionally, she emphasized the need to prepare a plan for the permanent solution to the sewer problem, including the replacement of sewer lines where necessary.

The Delhi Water Minister stated that the Delhi Jal Board’s responsibility is to provide people with clean water and improve the sewer system. “If officials are unable to fulfill this responsibility towards the public, they should resign from their jobs. The Kejriwal government will not tolerate such negligence towards the public,” she said.