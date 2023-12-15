Atishi inaugurates 67th National School Games

Delhi Sports and Education Minister Atishi on Friday inaugurated 67th National School Games at Chhatrasal Stadium.

The Delhi Government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) is hosting these games this year, in which student players from a total of 44 units, including states, Union territories, and other boards, are participating to showcase their sports skills and talents.

While inaugurating the National School Games in Delhi, the Delhi Education Minister welcomed the students from all over the country and said, “Integrating sports into our educational curriculum is essential for nation-building. It not only promotes physical fitness but also instills crucial values such as teamwork, discipline, and resilience in our young learners. It lays the foundation for a healthier, more competitive, and more determined generation.”

She further said, “Becoming an athlete is not an easy achievement. When we see athletes like Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, and Mary Kom winning medals for India as spectators, we remember their outstanding performances on that particular day. However, we don’t see the years of hard work behind it. Becoming a player is not easy, and it requires dedication and hard work. Whether it’s a javelin thrower, relay racer, boxer, wrestler, cricketer, or swimmer, all dedicate their days and nights to preparing for their sport. That’s how they achieve national or international recognition.”

The Delhi Sports Minister stated that there is no room for complacency in athletes’ lives, and they cannot afford to miss even a day of training. Therefore, sports are as crucial for emerging athletic talent as education.

She said that sports are important not only for students participating in these National Games today but also for every child in Delhi and the country. The values and skills learned through sports are crucial and cannot be acquired elsewhere. Sports prepare players to face continuous challenges through teamwork and hard work. These qualities are essential for all children in the country.

Atishi said, “Extending my best wishes to all participants, I believe that these games will ignite a passion for sports among our youth.”

She said, “After the country’s recent triumph at the Asian Games in China, the whole nation was filled with a sense of pride. Our athletes showcased exceptional skill, determination, and a relentless pursuit of success. I am confident that these national games will also promote the talents that will become future champions.”

Nearly 3400 students/players under the U-14, U-17 & U-19 category of boys and girls will showcase their skills and talents in 13 games from December 15-16.

During these two days, students will participate in 13 games, including Handball, Karate, Sepak, Takraw, Gymnastics, Table Tennis, Wrestling, Boxing, Netball, Badminton, Swimming, Diving, Kurash, and Thang-Ta Martial Arts.

In the year 2022, Delhi was number 1 on the medals tally during the 66th National School Games held in the city.