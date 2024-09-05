Atishi honours 118 teachers with State Teachers Award

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Thursday honoured 118 teachers with the State Teachers Award for their outstanding contribution on Teachers’ Day.

The minister on this occasion congratulated the teachers for bringing change into the lives of millions of students through their hard work.

Speaking on this, Atishi stated that teachers work to give wings to the dreams of children and to shape the future of the country. Today is the day to recognize and honour the hard work of teachers.

Advertisement

She further elaborated that in our country, Guru is given the status of God and this can be realized by going to the classroom, where teachers not only teach science, mathematics, language but also teach human values to students. Children adopt every aspect of the teachers’ behavior in their lives, consider them their role model.

While discussing two special award winners chosen by the Education Minister, Atishi highlighted the importance of giving special attention to certain children. She praised Kumari Niharika, a special educator at MCD School, B-Block East of Kailash, for the respect and care with which she has taught children with special needs in her class, calling her a role model for everyone.

She also shared the achievements of another awardee, Sunita, Principal of Ravi Shankar Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Bawana. She noted that while many principals prefer to transfer from schools with high enrollment to those with fewer students, Sunita excelled in her role at a school with 4,000 students. Under her leadership, the performance of the 9th-grade class improved significantly.

Atishi emphasized that while schools often focus more on 10th and 12th-grade results, it is equally important to give attention to students in 9th and 11th grades. She expressed hope that Sunita would serve as a role model for other principals as well.

The Education Minister also said that today there are thousands of teachers in Delhi schools who are showing the path of a better future to the children based on their hard work. In such a situation, as a government, we have always tried to ensure that teachers get the best facilities in their classrooms.