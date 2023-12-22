Atishi calls for maintenance draft for Rohini court complex

The Delhi Public Works Department Minister Atishi on Friday directed the principal secretary in charge of the PWD and the Law Department to jointly prepare a detailed maintenance contract draft for the Rohini court complex by December 30.

The direction from the minister came in the wake of complaints from judges and lawyers regarding poor facilities and maintenance at Rohini court complex.

Atishi, who visited the court complex on Thursday, said she found the condition of the court premises pitiable.

“There is a major problem of seepage throughout the building, causing water to seep through the walls and ceiling. Due to seepage, the walls have become damp and dirty, and paint and cement are peeling off. The false ceiling is also in poor condition, with several panels missing and wires hanging overhead,” she said.

Noting that the court complex is used by a large number of judges, lawyers, and their staff, the minister said, “In such a situation, it is the government’s responsibility to ensure that these individuals do not face any inconvenience while working here.”

“In the quest for justice in this court, thousands of people come every day to resolve their legal issues. Subjecting them to inconvenience would be inhumane. Therefore, providing basic facilities such as better courtrooms, chambers, and clean washrooms in the court complex and maintaining them in proper condition is of utmost importance,” she said.

Atishi, who is also Delhi’s law minister too, further said, “According to the regulations, all courts should have basic facilities. It is jointly the responsibility of the PWD and the Law Department.”

She also said most issues could be easily addressed through a maintenance contract in the form of a comprehensive facility management system.

This system would include building cleanliness, basic maintenance, etc, added Atishi.