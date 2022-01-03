Assembly Polls: Now Sidhu promises Rs 20 thousand per month, 8 LPG cylinders free to Punjab home makers

Days after Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised Rs 1,000 to all adult females in Punjab after formation of party government in the state after upcoming Assembly polls, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday promised Rs 2,000 per month for women homemakers if his party is voted to power.

Addressing a Congress rally in Punjab’s Barnala district, Sidhu also promised eight free cooking gas cylinders to homemakers every year and two-wheelers to girls taking admission in colleges for further studies, Rs 20,000 to those passing Class XII, Rs 15,000 to the ones passing Class X and Rs 5,000 to the others passing fifth grade.

Addressing the rally, Sidhu made the promises while stressing the need for empowering women in the state. “Women homemakers will be given Rs 2,000 per month and eight (LPG) cylinders free by the Punjab government,” he said.

Reacting to the announcements made by Sidhu, ₹ AAP leader and co-in-charge Punjab affairs, Raghav Chadha called the Congress leader “a person without stand”.

While sharing a video of Navjot Sidhu, Chadha tweeted, “There is a saying in Punjab that ‘even a bicycle has a stand, but Sidhu has no

stand’.”

In the first part of video, Sidhu is seen criticising Kejriwal’s announcement of giving Rs 1000 to all women above 18 years of age in

Punjab. And, in the second part, Sidhu himself is making an announcement to give Rs 2000 monthly and eight LPG gas cylinders free of cost to the domestic women of Punjab.

AAP accused Sidhu and Congress of copying the announcements of Kejriwal. Arvind Kejriwal had also accused Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi of being a fake Kejriwal several times in his public meetings. While targeting Channi, Kejriwal had said that a fake Kejriwal is roaming in Punjab these days. “Whatever promises I make to the people of Punjab, fake Kejriwal makes exactly the same promises after two days,” he had said.